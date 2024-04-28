SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Lessened by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,730 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,275 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,556,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,301,000 after acquiring an additional 807,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,403,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,467,000 after acquiring an additional 100,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,473,000 after acquiring an additional 175,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.