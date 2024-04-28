CashBackPro (CBP) Price Tops $9.19 on Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for $9.19 or 0.00014443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $828.95 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 53.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011654 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001407 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,536.74 or 0.99880779 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012392 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00103564 BTC.

CashBackPro is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,225,859 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 9.1288839 USD and is up 27.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,616,649.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

