Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Short Interest Update

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Entrée Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Entrée Resources stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Entrée Resources has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.18.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.