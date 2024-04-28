Golden State Equity Partners Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

DSI opened at $97.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.73. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $76.24 and a 1-year high of $101.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.