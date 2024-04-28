Cercano Management LLC Invests $24 Million in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 166,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,000,000. Cercano Management LLC owned about 0.30% of e.l.f. Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 98.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 75.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 40.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $218,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,146 shares in the company, valued at $13,492,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $218,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,492,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,081 shares of company stock worth $30,457,064 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ELF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.63. 1,512,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $221.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.86.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

