iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,442.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

EWU opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $34.86.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

