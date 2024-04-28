Short Interest in Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV) Rises By 183.3%

Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nova Vision Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova Vision Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV – Free Report) by 211.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,521 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 4.69% of Nova Vision Acquisition worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nova Vision Acquisition alerts:

Nova Vision Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NOVV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. Nova Vision Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.32.

Nova Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Nova Vision Acquisition ( NASDAQ:NOVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nova Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sourcing opportunities that are in the PropTech, FinTech, ConsumerTech, supply chain management industries, or technology companies that serve these or other sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.