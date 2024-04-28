Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $335.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $246.26 and a twelve month high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

