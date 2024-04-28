Sonen Capital LLC Acquires 319 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1,196.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after acquiring an additional 125,348 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,632,000 after purchasing an additional 84,502 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in IDEX by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX opened at $220.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.05. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IEX. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.67.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

