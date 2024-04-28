Sonen Capital LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Sonen Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,372,000 after acquiring an additional 142,564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 48.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Itron by 495.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Itron from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Itron from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Itron Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $95.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $97.84.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,743,032.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Itron news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,418,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,743,032.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,467 shares of company stock worth $2,752,520. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Itron

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.