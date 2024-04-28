Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

PBT opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $568.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 13,667.19%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

