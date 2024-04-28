State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

