STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Posts Earnings Results

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. STMicroelectronics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
STMicroelectronics Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.69. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.17.
STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
