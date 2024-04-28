Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.01

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.01 and traded as high as $42.49. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $42.40, with a volume of 27,051 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TARO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.26. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Further Reading

