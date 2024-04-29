Blue Chip Partners LLC Buys 223 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.00 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

