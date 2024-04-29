Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %
Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32.
In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $141,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $141,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $55,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,996. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
