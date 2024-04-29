Chemours (CC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Chemours to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 51.73% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. On average, analysts expect Chemours to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $27.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.00. Chemours has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CC. BMO Capital Markets raised Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

