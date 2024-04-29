Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,316.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 921,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 883,616 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,380,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 439.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 391,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 319,253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 127,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,873,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJP traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 58,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,664. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $23.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.1095 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.