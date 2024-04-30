AtonRa Partners Sells 45 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AtonRa Partners reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TMO traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $573.39. 267,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,784. The firm has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $574.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,277 shares of company stock worth $29,649,264 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.