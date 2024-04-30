Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $401.47 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $111.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.65.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

