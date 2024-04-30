McAdam LLC Sells 91 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

McAdam LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

Boeing Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $173.53 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.