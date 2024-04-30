Olaplex (OLPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Olaplex to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Olaplex has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Olaplex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Olaplex Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of OLPX opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $912.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Olaplex
About Olaplex
Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Olaplex
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Did the Rally in Coca-Cola Company Stock Just Fizzle Out?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Analyst Sentiment, Revenue Growth Will Lead AbbVie Stock Higher
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.