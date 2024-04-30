Olaplex (OLPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Olaplex to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Olaplex has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Olaplex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OLPX opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $912.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.59.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

