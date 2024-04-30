Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Oppenheimer

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $87.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

NYSE:C opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

