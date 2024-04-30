Tectonic Financial, Inc. (TECTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
Tectonic Financial Price Performance
Shares of TECTP stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. Tectonic Financial has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.43.
About Tectonic Financial
