McAdam LLC Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

McAdam LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE IBM opened at $167.51 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Wedbush raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.08.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

