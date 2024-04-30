Choreo LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 188.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,118,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

MGK stock opened at $278.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.58 and a 12-month high of $291.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.58 and its 200 day moving average is $263.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

