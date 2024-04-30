Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 1,301 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average of $94.13.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

