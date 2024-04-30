Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 1,151 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BALT. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BALT opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

