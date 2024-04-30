Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 108.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,883,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2,067.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 180,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 171,788 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 385.2% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 166,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 132,304 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 109,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

