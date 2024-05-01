Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DSP. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $552.28 million, a PE ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Viant Technology by 185.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 357.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Viant Technology by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

