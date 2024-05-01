Sidoti Csr Comments on Orion Group Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orion Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Orion Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $160.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.75 million.

ORN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (up from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orion Group

Orion Group Price Performance

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.65 million, a P/E ratio of -20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 2,851.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Orion Group news, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,814.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 402,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,924.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 29,590 shares of company stock worth $206,905. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.