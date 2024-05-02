Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 412 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 113,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $223.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.10 and its 200-day moving average is $207.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

