Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Visa Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Visa in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $10.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.72. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $9.93 per share.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Macquarie raised their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE V opened at $267.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.79 and a 200-day moving average of $265.21.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,698. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

