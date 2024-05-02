Short Interest in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Increases By 6.8%

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $142.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.14. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,217. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

