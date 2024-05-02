Short Interest in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Increases By 6.8%

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $142.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.14. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,217. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

