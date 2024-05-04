ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $878.00 and last traded at $868.64. Approximately 281,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,219,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $852.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

Get ASML alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Trading Up 3.6 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $355.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $951.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $812.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 110.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.