Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Stephens

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $5.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.61. 1,640,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day moving average is $129.54. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $170.39.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $60,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $60,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 15.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

