Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $141.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

BBSI traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.38. 44,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,263. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $76.22 and a 1-year high of $130.00.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $265.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 28,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

See Also

