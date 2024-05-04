Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 5,170 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 195,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 147,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,155,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.54 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $49.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2443 dividend. This is a boost from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.