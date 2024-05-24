Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given New $155.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ANF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $145.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.12. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $148.24.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,516 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 681,375 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3,067.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 430,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $37,632,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after buying an additional 419,781 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

