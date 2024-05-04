Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Intuit by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,747,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $15.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $629.27. 1,109,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $671.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $637.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $605.68.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $650.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.