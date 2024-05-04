Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $137.38. The company had a trading volume of 640,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,704. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $145.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average of $131.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,602 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

