Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.93.

Shares of JHG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.55. 1,092,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,980. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,199.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO James R. Lowry sold 9,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $301,691.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $682,810.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,199.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

