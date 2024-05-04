LSV Asset Management Raises Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,409,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.93% of CNH Industrial worth $151,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,092,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,575,719. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNHI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

