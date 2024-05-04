Monero Price Tops $128.28 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Monero has a market cap of $2.36 billion and $62.13 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $128.28 or 0.00201376 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,729.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.40 or 0.00730580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.22 or 0.00129067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00042433 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00053687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00102516 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,432,128 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

