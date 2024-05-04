Sapient Capital LLC Buys Shares of 153,554 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 153,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 1.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 154,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Coupang by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,632,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,745,000 after purchasing an additional 84,353 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 3.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 402,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,693,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,590,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Coupang

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neil Mehta sold 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $29,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,006,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,754,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Neil Mehta sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $29,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,006,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,754,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,355,282 shares of company stock worth $633,457,030. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.