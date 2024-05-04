Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 415 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 28,256 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $77.97. 2,613,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,934. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.43.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

