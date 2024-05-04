Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.20.

Z stock opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.79.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,375,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,411.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 70.4% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 255,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 105,396 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 265,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 59,773 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after acquiring an additional 168,188 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zillow Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

