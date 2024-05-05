Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 1,624 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PKG opened at $176.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.10. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $191.27.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

