RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RF Industries

RF Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.95. 2,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.08.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.