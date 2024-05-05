RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
RF Industries Trading Up 1.7 %
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
