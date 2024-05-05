VeraBank N.A. Sells 254 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

VeraBank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $107.13. 3,723,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,316,280. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

